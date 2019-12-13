STARR Computer introduces AI software to assist in combating crime

Latest update December 13th, 2019 12:59 AM
Starr Computer in collaboration with Digifort Inc yesterday held an event at its Brickdam location, on Surveillance Video Analytics, with the aim of using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to assist in combating crime in Guyana.
President of STARR Computer, Mike Mohan indicated that as the oil sector begins to blossom, this will attract investors and criminals alike. He stated that as a result, Guyana must take a proactive approach with the use of technology solutions.
Digifort Inc’s Senior Vice President Business Development and Sales, Arie Hornreich partnered with Starr Computer to introduce predictive software with artificial intelligence (AI) to offer law enforcement agencies, businesses, and individual consumers “modern technology to deter, apprehend and convict criminals.
Hornreich highlighted that this new software uses deep learning analytics on data gathering to predict criminal behaviour. He explained that a number of developed countries have employed the use of facial biometry, “follow me sequence”, weapon detection, license plate recognition (LRP) on a network of surveillance cameras in cities, malls, airports to improve the ability of a person or entity to react to situation promptly.
STARR Computer will provide ongoing free webinars and seminars for persons interested in learning more about the benefits of the software.
