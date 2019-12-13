Prisoner on attempted murder charge found hanging in station lockups

Police have launched an investigation into the death of Seffon Smith, 25, who was found hanging in the lockups at the Suddie Police Station at around 10.40 hrs yesterday.

A release stated that Smith, called ‘Blacka’ or ‘Blackboy’, of Vryman’s Erven, New Amsterdam, Berbice, was on remand, on charges of attempting to commit murder, and wounding with intent, committed on Michael Marco.

The incident occurred in the Potaro Backdam, on January 26, 2016.

Smith was seen by a psychiatrist on Monday, to ascertain whether he was fit to stand trial in the Suddie Supreme Criminal Court. He attended court on Wednesday and was further remanded until January 8, 2020. He was placed in the Suddie Police Station lockups, prior to being transported to the Georgetown Prisons.

However, at around 10.40 hrs, Smith was found hanging by a bed-sheet, which was attached to a ventilation grill in his cell.

The body is at the Suddie Hospital mortuary awaiting a post mortem.