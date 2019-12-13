Police eye Lamaha St. railway embankment to relocate city bus parks

As Guyana continues to battle increasing congestion especially in the city, and East and West Demerara, the police force is examining a number of options. One of them is removing the bus parks from the city and relocating them to the railway embankment, along Lamaha Street.

This disclosure was made on Tuesday by Traffic Chief, Senior Superintendent Linden Isles. He was speaking at the time on ‘The Legal Mind’, hosted on Kaieteur Radio.

Answering questions about congestion, the Traffic Chief said that the police force is cognizant of the problem. The force is short of personnel to man the streets effectively, with Isles not immediately providing details.

The problem is that Guyana simply does not have enough roads to handle the traffic explosion, the official said.

In the last three years alone, more than 30,000 vehicles hit the country’s roadways.

The Traffic Chief disclosed that earlier this year, he had submitted a white paper on solutions to solve some of the congestion issues. One of them is relocating the minibus parks from the Stabroek Market and

Regent and Hinck Streets area to the embankment.

No minibuses would be parked in town. Rather, the minibuses would stop at designated areas to pick up and let off passengers.

The idea would be to bridge certain sections of the Lamaha Street canal for the buses to access the embankment.

According to Isles, while there have not been any major developments, it is one of the several options available.

Indeed, the Stabroek area and congestion along Avenue of the Republic, because of the bus parks, have created bottlenecks, further snarling traffic along the routes.

The problem has been plaguing the country, with the situation worsening as bank financing for vehicles became easier.

The congestion along the East Bank, West Bank and East Coast are especially tough for drivers and passengers in the peak hours. The backups would be worse in the event of major accidents like the case of heavy duty equipment which fell across the East Bank road, a few months ago at McDoom, blocking traffic for hours.