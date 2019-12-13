‘Change Guyana’ Region 10 policy mirrors APNU+AFC’s 2015 manifesto

The recently launched political party ‘Change Guyana’ has been heavily critical of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) and the AP

NU+AFC Government for failing to honour their promises to the people of Region 10. But if elected to serve in the next government, Change Guyana has vowed that it would do right by the citizenry, as it has a solid Development Policy in place.

But upon examination of that very policy, there were notable similarities between the plans Change Guyana says it has for Region 10 and the ones that APNU+AFC had proposed in its 2015 manifesto.

In its policy, Change Guyana said it will establish a University Campus in Linden. APNU+AFC had a similar proposal in its 2015 manifesto, which read, “Establish a University of Guyana campus in Linden offering courses relevant to the developmental needs of Regions Seven, Eight, Nine, and 10.”

Further, the coalition had promised the development the 200,000 hectares of the intermediate savannahs for lemons, limes, oranges, cattle, legumes (beans and peas), vegetables, as the country’s second frontier for agricultural development. Change Guyana committed to doing just that, but with an extra 300,000 acres of land.

This newspaper observed that the APNU+AFC Manifesto also spoke of creating new jobs, alongside policies to guarantee workers’ rights and welfare, and so did Change Guyana, which specifically stated that it will, “Defend worker’s rights and fair employment policies.”

Further, the coalition administration had noted in its manifesto that it will invite and support foreign investment from reputable and known multinationals to develop the aluminum industry in Guyana. Interestingly, Change Guyana promises to do same, as its policy states, “Put incentives to attract investors to build an alumina plant in Region 10 to convert Aluminum Ore to Aluminum Oxide/Alumina.”

Furthermore, Change Guyana also committed to make the paved Linden to Lethem highway a reality, the same project that was promised and is in the works by the current government.

Notwithstanding the aforementioned, the party did put forward some original ideas for Region 10. These include establishing a Special Economic Zone, removing Income Taxes for citizens working for less than $100,000, and establishing a wharf facility in Region 10 to transport value added timber for the export market and other regions of Guyana.

APNU+AFC 2015 MANIFESTO PROMISES

CHANGE GUYANA DEVELOPMENT POLICY

Establish a University of Guyana campus in Linden offering courses relevant to the developmental needs of Regions 7, 8, 9, and 10.

Establish a University Campus in Linden.

Develop the 200,000 hectares of the intermediate savannahs for citrus, cattle, legumes, vegetables as the country’s second frontier for agricultural development

Develop 500,000 acres of the intermediate savannahs for the farming of limes, lemons, legumes, vegetables; and rear livestock and poultry.

Create new jobs, alongside policies to guarantee workers’ rights and welfare.

Defend workers’ rights and fair employment polices

Re-engage the Government of Brazil and commence the construction of the Linden-Lethem highway

Make the paved Linden to Lethem highway a reality.

Promote furniture manufacturing and other value-added wood products.

Establishment of a Furniture Factory – by incentivizing foreign and local investors, and use of Public Private Partnerships – if necessary.

Invite and support foreign investment from reputable and known multinationals to development and aluminum industry in Guyana.

Put incentives to attract investors to build an alumina plant in Region 10 to convert Aluminum Ore to Aluminum Oxide/Alumina.