Arrest warrant issued for Constable after no-show at court.

Latest update December 13th, 2019 12:59 AM
A police constable has dug a hole for himself after he failed to show up for his first court appearance at the Reliance Magistrate Court on Wednesday.
Richard Persaud was scheduled to appear before Magistrate Peter Hugh to answer to the charge of corrupt transactions by an agent, a charge laid under 337 (2)(a) of the criminal law offences act chapter 8:01.
Persaud who is from Number 51 Village, failed to show up to court to answer to the charge and an arrest warrant was issued for him by the magistrate. The case was postponed for the 8th January 2020.
Dec 13, 2019A four-member Guyana squash team left the country last week to participate in two tournaments in North America and was very competitive in the Canadian Junior Squash Open which ended on Tuesday at...
Dec 13, 2019
Dec 13, 2019
Dec 13, 2019
Dec 13, 2019
Dec 13, 2019
In its Wednesday, December 4 issue, the International Business Times, with the caption, “Guyana on the Brink of Unimaginable... more
The masquerade bands which are parading the streets are a disgrace. They are doing a grave injustice to a traditional art... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders There has always been tension between encouraging foreign investment and promoting local entrepreneurship.... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]