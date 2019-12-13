Latest update December 13th, 2019 12:59 AM

Arrest warrant issued for Constable after no-show at court.

Dec 13, 2019

A police constable has dug a hole for himself after he failed to show up for his first court appearance at the Reliance Magistrate Court on Wednesday.

Constable Richard Persaud

Richard Persaud was scheduled to appear before Magistrate Peter Hugh to answer to the charge of corrupt transactions by an agent, a charge laid under 337 (2)(a) of the criminal law offences act chapter 8:01.
Persaud who is from Number 51 Village, failed to show up to court to answer to the charge and an arrest warrant was issued for him by the magistrate. The case was postponed for the 8th January 2020.

