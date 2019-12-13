56 new public servants graduate from Bertram Collins College

The public sector is welcoming 56 newly-trained cadets from the third batch of graduates of the Bertram Collins College of the Public Service.

Minister of the Public Service, Tabitha Sarabo-Halley delivered the charge at yesterday’s graduation urging them to be the change agents they were meant to be.

“I would like to urge you not to be daunted by what you may or may not see; what you think may or may not exist in the public service. As the visionaries, your role is a bit different. Your role is to see what exists and take advantage of the opportunities that may be available to you to see how you can make those things that exist if they are not working in the best interest of the entire country,” she said.

The brainchild of President David Granger, the school exposes its students to a wide variety of subjects and training to create well-rounded leaders.

The former cadets benefited from six months of academic work in a wide range of subject areas delivered by qualified lecturers. They also toured several regions across Guyana to better understand cultures and, most notably, were attached to a government ministry or agency for four months.

Senior Director. Colonel (ret’d) Lawrence Paul remarked that the new public servants would be the “engine that propels the state move forward.”(DPI)