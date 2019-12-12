Wins for MYO and NA as MYO/Trophy Stall Inter-Jamaat Softball continues

The Muslim Youth Organisation of Guyana/Trophy Stall Inter- Jamaat 10 overs Softball Cricket competition continued last Sunday at the MYO Ground with several matches, following are the results.

MYO vs LBI B – In the first game LBI B won the toss and decided to field first. MYO made 102 for the loss of four wickets when their overs expired. Openers Timore Mohamed and Safraz Esau made 19 (2×6) and 22 (2×4) respectively while Richard Latiff, batting at three, made 38 (3×6, 2×4). Bowling for LBI B Puran Deokaran, Carl Spencer and Asif Mohamed took one wicket each.

LBI B in their turn at the crease found it very difficult to get the ball off the square and eventually made 79 for 7. Richard Latiff was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets.

New Amsterdam Masjid vs LBI B – LBI B again won the toss and elected to field. This proved to be a good decision as they pegged back the scoring, reducing them to 12 for the loss of three wickets in two overs.

However the captain Zahir Moakan and Raymond Mohamed put on 60 from the next five overs; New Amsterdam eventually made 95 for the loss of eight wickets. Raymond Mohamed made 27 and Zahir Moakan made 23 runs; Gary Singh with two wickets.

In reply, LBI B were bowled out for 87; Safraz Kassim picked up 3 wickets for 18 runs and supported by Bashir Kellawan and Ricky Edoo with 2 wickets each for 17 and 21 runs respectively for New Amsterdam Masjid.

New Amsterdam Masjid VS LBI A – LBI A won the toss and batted and were bowled out for just 59 in 9.1 overs. Mohamed Ali was the only batsman to reach double figures making 16 runs. Bowling for New Amsterdam, Bashir Kellawan, Safraz Kassim and Martin Singh picked up two wickets each.

New Amsterdam responded with knocked off the runs in six overs with Martin Singh scoring 15 (2×6). Mohamed Ali picked up two wickets for LBI A team. Diamond New Scheme Masjid failed to turn up as New Amsterdam Masjid was awarded a walkover.