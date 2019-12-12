Spill expose nuff man problems

Is only when something happen dat people does know wha dem can do. Dem have people who hear something happen to somebody and dem is de first ones to holler, “If was somebody fuh me…”

Dem hear nuff people seh wha dem wouldn’t do if somebody touch somebody fuh dem. Even de government when dem was de opposition, dem used fuh talk wha it gon do and wha it wouldn’t do. Dat is why people holding Soulja Bai to all dem promise he mek before he tun president.

He promise to feed all dem children in school. He go so far as to give dem free bicycle and fuh dem who live in de riverine areas, he give dem boat. But Jagdeo was quick to point out dat he never give a school child money to buy school uniform.

Soulja Bai set up an Environmental Protection Unit. Of course, he always talking bout green suh till people start to talk bout a green economy. De EPA responsible fuh protecting Guyana from any disaster. Dat is why dem oil company got to get approval from de EPA before dem can drill fuh oil.

Dem boys use to go and see all dem training and dem drills fuh mek people act when dem have a disaster. Dem had training at de airport dat look suh real dat people go pon Facebook and holler how a plane crash.

Yesterday when de real thing happen at de old Sprostons wharf was a different story. People forget all de drill. A farrin company bring in some chemical. De company didn’t realize dat Guyana is not an ordinary country. If you put a bomb in a Guyanese hand, he gon play football wid it.

De forklift operator pon de wharf go to pick up de drum wid de chemical and puncture it. He jump off de forklift and run. De chemical flow in dem drain. De EPA didn’t know till night dat de drum puncture just before bird wife wake.

People coulda dead and de rescue drill never get started.

Dem boys hear de chemical got something to do wid erectile dysfunction. Now all dem men who live in de area and who had dem problems even before de drum puncture gon sue Sprostons.

Talk half and watch how many men got ED problems.