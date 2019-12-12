Sonia Joseph appointed new Police Legal Advisor

Latest update December 12th, 2019 12:59 AM
By Shikema Dey
After being tipped for the position, former acting Director of Public Prosecution (DPP,) Sonia Joseph, has been confirmed as the new Police Legal Advisor (PLA).
The announcement was made by Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan yesterday.
The post of the Legal Advisor was left vacant with the appointment of Retired Justice Claudette Singh to the position of Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission, (GECOM), in July.
The PLA serves as a critical part of the work of the Guyana Police Force and is required to advise the Police Force on all matters regarding the investigation of all crimes, including the taking of caution statements, the gathering of evidence and supervising the preparation of cases for prosecution, especially ‘high profile’ cases.
In addition to providing the force with legal advice, the Legal Advisors will be required to support the Police Force in training criminal investigators and prosecutors, to be prepared to appear in court on behalf of the Police Force, to be knowledgeable of the laws of Guyana and be versed in research on local and international laws and report.
The PLA should also be able to make recommendations to the Police Force on any legislative changes subject to review by the Ministry of Public Security.
