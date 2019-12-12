No shake up as G/T Mayor, Deputy re-elected – Rose Hall, Corriverton also see re-elections

There was no shakeup at City Hall yesterday as Pandit Ubraj Narine and Councillor Alfred Mentore were re-elected to serve in the capacity of Mayor

and Deputy Mayor of the city of Georgetown respectively for a second term.Narine, 28, a candidate of the People’s National Congress Reform and his deputy, a member of the AFC, were unanimously re-elected.

During the proceedings, Councillor Oscar Clarke was also elected to serve as Chairman of the council’s seven-member Finance Committee.

The three were re-elected to the positions with the full support of the pro-government councillors. The PPP councillors abstained from the votes.

Mayor Narine was a first past the post winner for Constituency #1 in the Georgetown Local Government area at the last Local Government Elections.He was considered as a replacement for Patricia Chase-Green as City Mayor, last year, after Green’s management of the Council attracted sharp criticisms from citizens.Georgetown was not the only town to see re-election of the Mayor and Deputy.Winston Roberts and Imran Amin were re-elected as Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Corriverton.

And at Rose Hall, Chattergoon Ramnauth and Deonauth Harrinarine were also re-elected to their post.

Last week, Mayor of New Amsterdam, Winifred Haywood, and Deputy Mayor Wainwright McIntosh, were re-elected to serve in their respective positions when Guyana’s oldest town in Berbice held elections for the various positions.

Haywood, a long-serving PNCR member and Councillor, was first elected Mayor in 2017. She was the only Councillor returning to the council since the 1994 elections.

She served as Deputy Mayor on two occasions, once in the previous Council and again as Deputy Mayor before she was elected as Mayor in 2017.

Mayor Winifred Haywood, a retired head teacher and former President of the Guyana Teachers’ Union, is a practising preacher at the Mission Chapel Congregational Church in New Amsterdam.