Management Course Trains 45 Guyanese NGO managers

A strong sector of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) is a key element of a healthy and robust democracy.

To that end, the U.S. Embassy and United Nations collaborated on an NGO Management Workshop held over two days from last Monday for 45 managers of NGOs in Guyana representing six different regions. The trainer, Dr. William Brown, is a professor at the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University.

“I’ve met some really talented people doing difficult work, despite all the challenges they face,” said Dr. Brown.

Areas covered in the workshop included mission and value propositions, stakeholder definition, understanding capacity, theory of change, resource relationships, crafting proposals and monitoring and evaluation.