Man pays $20,000 for slapping female cop

Weeks after 21-year-old Daniel Boutrin, of 157 Guyhoc Park, Georgetown, was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment for escaping from lawful custody, he was yesterday hauled before the court to answer four charges, one of which accused him of assaulting a female peace officer.

Boutrin appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty, pleaded guilty to one of the charges and was fined. He pleaded not guilty to the remaining three and was granted bail.

It is alleged that on December 9, 2019, at East La Penitence Police Station, he unlawfully assaulted Melissa Ageday so as to cause her actual bodily harm. After pleading guilty to that charge, Boutrin told the court, “Moms, I sorry for duh, I push she because I was in pain.”

The other charge stated that on December 9, 2019, at East La Penitence Police Station, he used threatening language towards Melissa Ageday.

The latter charges alleged that on December 9, 2019, at Stevedore Housing Scheme, he assaulted Sharmaine Lamazon, unlawfully and maliciously damaged her windows valued at $12,000.

Boutrin pleaded not guilty to the three latter charges.

According to information received, on the day in question, Ageday received reports that an individual was trying to kill a woman. Ranks from the East La Penitence Police Station then went on the report and Boutrin was arrested and taken into custody.

After learning that Boutrin was previously charged for escaping from custody, Ageday tried to put him on the prisoners’ bench and that’s when he dealt her slap to her face and pushed her. After Boutrin slapped the police officer, the right side of her face was swollen.

She then collected his report about him being assaulted and then took him to do a medical examination. The report was then sent to Brickdam Police Station for investigations about the beating on Leopold Street.

After listening to the information that came out during the court proceeding, Principal Magistrate McGusty ordered the defendant to pay $20,000, fine for assaulting a peace officer and $20,000 bail on the threatening language and assaulting Lamazon. He was put on self-bail on the damage to property charge.

The matter was then adjourned to December 18, 2019.