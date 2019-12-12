Intensified police patrol at GPHC in light of recent robbery attack

As of today, more police officers will be patrolling in the vicinity of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) with the aim of heightening the safety of persons going to the Accident and Emergency Unit late at night.

Kaieteur News understands that recently, several persons have lodged complaints at the hospital about being attacked and robbed while at the hospital at night.

Most of the attacks are committed between midnight and 03:30 hrs.

In an interview with this publication, an official at the hospital said that although the police outpost is trying its best; much more help is needed to curb the issue.

Recently, officials at the hospital have started to install upgraded doors with buzzers, at the medical facility with the aim of keeping out thieves who would at times disguise as patients and rob persons at the facility.

The source stated that the hospital is willing to do anything that will make visitors feel safe. Patrolling police ranks outside the medical facility is a great start.

“The reason persons are coming to the hospital in the first place is because there are sick and they don’t want to know that while on their way to get help, they get robbed…That is not nice. After being robbed most persons are left terrified and that only adds extra pain to what there are already going through.”