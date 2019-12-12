Inmate stabbed in alleged Mazaruni Prison murder plot

After allegedly overhearing three inmates planning to kill him, murder accused, Wayne Gilbert, stabbed one of the plotters, who is now in hospital.

Sources identified the victim as Rickford Jones, 28, who is also incarcerated on a murder charge.

The attack occurred around 07.10 hrs in the ‘B Watch’ section of the Mazaruni Prison.

According to reports, Gilbert was in Cell Three on Wednesday, when he allegedly heard Jones and two other men in Cell Four saying that they would kill him in the morning.

Around 07.00 hrs yesterday, when the B watch section was opened for prisoners to have breakfast, Jones, the plotter, allegedly stabbed Gilbert on the right hand.

A scuffle ensued during which Gilbert, the victim, managed to gain the upper hand. He allegedly stabbed Jones to the elbow, shoulder and left side.

Jones was admitted to the Bartica Hospital. Prison officials said that while his condition was not deemed to be serious, he was kept for observation.

His intended victim, Wayne Gilbert, was escorted to the Bartica Police Station, where he handed over a knife to the police.

In December 2017, Gilbert, of Lot 30 West La Penitence, was charged with murdering Rawle Rodrigues, during the course of a robbery.

In November 2015, Rickford Jones, then 24, of Lot 3093 North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was charged with murdering Christopher Wharton, who was gunned down in North Ruimveldt.