Latest update December 12th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Inmate stabbed in alleged Mazaruni Prison murder plot

Dec 12, 2019 News 0

After allegedly overhearing three inmates planning to kill him, murder accused, Wayne Gilbert, stabbed one of the plotters, who is now in hospital.

Wayne Gilbert

Wounded : Rickford Jones

Sources identified the victim as Rickford Jones, 28, who is also incarcerated on a murder charge.
The attack occurred around 07.10 hrs in the ‘B Watch’ section of the Mazaruni Prison.
According to reports, Gilbert was in Cell Three on Wednesday, when he allegedly heard Jones and two other men in Cell Four saying that they would kill him in the morning.
Around 07.00 hrs yesterday, when the B watch section was opened for prisoners to have breakfast, Jones, the plotter, allegedly stabbed Gilbert on the right hand.
A scuffle ensued during which Gilbert, the victim, managed to gain the upper hand. He allegedly stabbed Jones to the elbow, shoulder and left side.
Jones was admitted to the Bartica Hospital. Prison officials said that while his condition was not deemed to be serious, he was kept for observation.
His intended victim, Wayne Gilbert, was escorted to the Bartica Police Station, where he handed over a knife to the police.
In December 2017, Gilbert, of Lot 30 West La Penitence, was charged with murdering Rawle Rodrigues, during the course of a robbery.
In November 2015, Rickford Jones, then 24, of Lot 3093 North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was charged with murdering Christopher Wharton, who was gunned down in North Ruimveldt.

More in this category

Sports

Draw Delivers Matchups for 2021 Gold Cup Qualifying Matches

Draw Delivers Matchups for 2021 Gold Cup Qualifying Matches

Dec 12, 2019

Guyana to play Barbados, winner to face T&T Miami – The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) last evening conducted the official draw for the...
Read More
Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers School League Evans’ first half strike hands Lodge Secondary Title

Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers School League Evans’...

Dec 12, 2019

Wins for MYO and NA as MYO/Trophy Stall Inter-Jamaat Softball continues

Wins for MYO and NA as MYO/Trophy Stall...

Dec 12, 2019

Windies series hopes evaporate amidst India onslaught

Windies series hopes evaporate amidst India...

Dec 12, 2019

GFF-Always Championship Cup 2019 Second round action to commence this weekend

GFF-Always Championship Cup 2019 Second round...

Dec 12, 2019

GSSF/Woodpecker Products Practical Shooting Match

GSSF/Woodpecker Products Practical Shooting Match

Dec 12, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019