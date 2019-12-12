Latest update December 12th, 2019 12:59 AM

Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers School League Evans’ first half strike hands Lodge Secondary Title

A first half strike from Rasheed Evans was enough to give Lodge Secondary the championship trophy when the Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers U18 Schools’ Football League organised by the Petra Organisation culminated last evening.

Rashad Roberts accepts the Best Goalkeeper prize from Troy Mendonca

Derwin George accepts his MVP accolade from Jackie Boodie

The victorious Lodge Secondary School team

Evans put his team ahead in the 15th minute from inside the area as they defeated defending champions Annandale Secondary 1-0 in the final match of the tournament which was contested at the Guyana Football Federation National Training Centre, Providence. The game blossomed into an exciting contest and despite several efforts by Annandale Secondary the score line remained the same at the interval. Following the interval, Lodge Secondary continued to push forward and created several opportunities, but shots were sent wide of goal.
Annandale Secondary had a few chances as well, however Lodge’ defence stood firm to ensure that they lifted title in the second edition of the competition. Earlier, Bishop’s High and President’s College produced a goalless draw.
Petra Director Troy Mendonca congratulated the teams and expressed gratitude to the sponsors. “Every team has demonstrated the trust that we put in them which is to play consistent football. I must say that Guyoil as well as Lucozade have contributed immensely towards the development of sports,” he added. Mondonca wished the youths well in their upcoming exams.
Jackie Boodie of Petra Organistion lauded the teams for their efforts despite the indifferent weather conditions adding that the games were fiercely contested throughout the tournament.
Ten (10) Schools from Region four took part in the tournament which saw nine rounds of matches inside two months. Rashad Roberts of Lodge Secondary was awarded the Best Goalkeeper prize, Derwin George of Lodge was the tournament’s Most Valuable Player with 13 goals and Omari Glasgow of Annandale Secondary was the Highest Goal Scorer with 19 goals.
Marian Academy finished third and Bishop’s High, fourth. (Zaheer Mohamed)

