Grandfather freed of wife-killing charge

Randolph Tahal, the 62-year-old grandfather of Smythfield, New Amsterdam, Berbice, who was on trial for killing his wife back in 2017 walked out of the Berbice High Court on Wednesday a free man. He was granted his freedom following a not guilty verdict of the Jury.

Tahal was on trial before Justice Brassington Reynolds and a mixed Jury in the Berbice High Court for the murder of his wife, Janet Tahal. The killingoccurred between September 17 and September 19, 2017, at their Lot 95 Smythfield, New Amsterdam, Berbice home.

Attorney-at-law Seeta Bishundial presented the state’s case.

The accused, a former driver, was represented by state appointed attorney Siand Dhurjon.

When the matter continued Justice Reynolds took approximately three hours to sum up the evidence to the jury.

The jury after deliberating for some time returned for further directions including direction on the meaning of unanimous. They

then returned with their not guilty verdict.

State Prosecutor Seeta Bishundial told the court that the accused had reported that on September 17, 2017, he returned home and upon opening the front door to his house, he found his wife lying naked in their home in a pool of blood with a wound to her head.

She was taken to the New Amsterdam Hospital, before she was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she subsequently died.

The accused in a caution statement stated that that on the day in question, he and his wife were drinking “white rum”. During drinking, they argued over the condition of the house because they were preparing for his mother’s funeral.

They started to fight and he lashed her with a piece of greenheart wood and she fell. He subsequently showed the piece of wood to the police.

“Ah left she lying down and collect Colin and he wife Meena. Ah buy another bottle white rum and we began drinking.” He checked on his wife and saw her lying down and thought she was sleeping. Upon checking again, he saw blood.”

The court heard that he then called his two friends and they took her to the New Amsterdam Hospital. Her head was burst; he did not tell them that he had lashed his wife. He expressed his sorrow about what happened.

Attorney-at-law Dhurjon, in his submission, argued that there was not enough evidence to convict his client. He stated that most of the injuries suffered by the woman were on her left side and were due to medical negligence.

He said that during the woman’s time at the Georgetown Public Hospital, she fell from a stretcher and broke some ribs, which punctured her lungs. The woman also suffered a stroke.

During the trial, the prosecution called 10 witnesses. Dr. Vivekanand Brijmohan gave the cause of death as a result of perforation of the lungs, compounded by blunt trauma to the head.

Police Crime Scene Detective Inspector Curtis Cort, who visited the premises found two cars in the yard, a blood-stained pillow case, blood-stained pillow and a piece of wood with what appears to be blood. What appeared to be blood was also found inside the house.

Police Detective Corporals Roland Beharry and Lance Corporal Emanuel Davidson, Police Constable Lorna Grant, the daughter of the accused and the deceased, Jennifer Khan, neighbours Colin Wilson and Bibi Khan also testified.

The man left the court hurriedly after being told he was free to go.