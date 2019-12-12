Draw Delivers Matchups for 2021 Gold Cup Qualifying Matches

Guyana to play Barbados, winner to face T&T

Miami – The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) last evening conducted the official draw for the qualifying matches of the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup.

The gala event in Miami, FL was attended by Concacaf President Victor Montagliani, Concacaf General Secretary Philippe Moggio and the presidents of all 41 Concacaf Member Associations.

The draw was conducted by Concacaf Development Director Jason Roberts and Concacaf Director of Competitions Carlos Fernandez.

As announced in March of 2018, the 2019-2020 Concacaf Nations League kicked off the road to 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup. After group stage play, the top two finishers in each of the League A groups and the top finisher in each of the League B groups secured their participation in the 16th edition of the Confederation’s premier tournament for men’s national teams.

The road to the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup will continue next year with a two-round qualifier, to be played in a direct elimination format. Beginning in March of 2020, the second-place finishers of League B will face the first-place finishers of League C. The four matchups were drawn as follows: Matchup 1: Guadeloupe vs Saint Vincent and the Grenadines; Matchup 2: Barbados vs Guyana; Matchup 3: Bahamas vs French Guiana; Matchup 4: Guatemala vs Monserrat.

After home-and-away play, the four round one matchup winners will advance to the second round, where they will face the third-place finishers of League A. The second round will take place during the FIFA window of June 2020. The four round-two matchups were drawn as follows: Matchup 5: Winner Matchup 1 vs Haiti; Matchup 6: Winner Matchup 2 vs Trinidad & Tobago; Matchup 7: Winner Matchup 3 vs Bermuda; Matchup 8: Winner Matchup 4 vs Cuba.

After home-and-away play, the four matchup winners will qualify for the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup, joining (in alphabetical order); Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Grenada, Honduras, Jamaica, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Suriname and the United States.

The complete schedule, including dates, kickoff times and host venues for the qualifying matches will be announced at a later date.