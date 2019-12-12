Country’s response capacity tested after GNIC chemical spill – EPA notified more than 12 hours later

The country’s response capacity was yesterday tested in a major way after a chemical spill since Tuesday evening at the Lombard Street wharf of the Guyana National Industrial Company (GNIC).

Almost 10 hours passed before authorities were notified.

The matter is under investigation now with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) indicating that it will liaise with its legal department to determine if any sanctions are likely.

The incident would come as Guyana prepares to start producing oil, with the pressure on to build capacity to deal with the likelihood of a major spill.

Yesterday, in addition to the EPA, the Guyana Police Force, the Guyana Water Inc., the Fire Service and the GNIC were working to contain the spill.

According to Tashana Redmond, EPA’s Senior Environmental Officer, her agency was only alerted after 9am yesterday- almost 12 hours after the incident.

Officials descended on the Lombard Street location where they observed discharges on the tarmac and in the drains. The greenish-yellow matter even made its way into drains on Lombard Street.

According to Redmond, GNIC’s representatives disclosed that the chemical is a thinner known as ‘Rheduce’.

While initial indications are that the chemical is not dangerous, EPA is analysis and investigating with works ongoing to clean up the site.

Redmond disclosed that a container was puncture by a forklift while it was being moved, around 19:00 hours on Wednesday.

EPA will be combing GNIC’s oil spill procedures and seeking legal advice to determine if any sanctions are likely.

According to Redmond, the containers of ‘Rheduce’ were heading for a local storage for further use in the oil fields.

EPA, of course, is concerned that GNIC did not immediately report the matter as is required.

Yesterday, GNIC, which shares facilities with nearby Laparkan Shipping, which was affected, said in a statement that it is working with EPA on the matter.“On Tuesday, December 10, 2019 during the handling of cargo at the GNIC Terminal, a container with a chemical, “Rheduce”, was ruptured.

“The chemical which is non-hazardous, non-toxic and harmless to human and marine life was stored in a designated area,” GNIC said.

GNIC said that the chemical leaked and accumulated in a small area around the container.“The response action to mop up the substance was awaited. However, the rain came and caused a spread of the substance.

“There was a panic reaction by Customs resulting in the closure of the terminal. The relevant authorities visited the site and ensured a proper cleanup of the area since the substance was washed into the public drainage.”

GNIC disclosed that a number of actions as advised by the relevant authorities to mitigate against such re-occurrence have been initiated.

“We regret the inconvenience to the public. In the meantime, we are imploring all media personnel to ensure that information circulated meets the standard to accurately reflect the true situation. We are currently in talks with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regarding mitigating measures to be employed moving forward.”

Earlier in the day, the head of the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Lt. Colonel, Kester Craig, reported that a suspected chemical spill occurred in the vicinity of Laparkan wharf located on Lombard Street, Georgetown.

“A team including the CDC, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Guyana Fire Service and the Guyana Water Incorporated was deployed to conduct a risk assessment and execute appropriate response.

“The Guyana Police Force was also contacted to provide cordon and traffic control. In the meantime, the CDC is advising the public to stay clear of the area to avoid any contamination.”

He later issued another statement.

“Based on the assessment which was conducted in and around the vicinity of the Guyana National Industrial Company (GNIC), it was confirmed that a chemical spill occurred between last night and (yesterday) morning.”

He said that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is conducting their assessment, analysis and impact of the spill and would provide updates.

“In the meantime, the clean-up and decontamination of the area has commenced. CDC will continue to provide the necessary coordinating support.”