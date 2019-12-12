Cops hunt for dredge owner’s crew as DNA confirms skeletal remains are his

Latest update December 12th, 2019 12:59 AM

Police have stepped up the hunt for former employees of Bartica miner, Philbert Fraser, whose skeletal remains were found last February near his camp at Arimu Backdam, Cuyuni River.
A senior police official said that investigators recently received the results of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) tests, which confirmed that the victim is Fraser, who was 60.
However, the cause of death could not be determined and the body was handed over to relatives for burial.
Police have received information that Fraser, called ‘Rasta Royo, of Bartica,’ had a three-man crew. None of them can be located.
Sources who spoke to Kaieteur News said that Fraser had hired one of the men shortly before he returned to the interior. He had reportedly expressed some reservations about this individual.
According to reports, Fraser left his home on January 16, last, for his camp, located in the Arimu Backdam.
On February 9, a miner went to Fraser’s camp to enquire about a component for a dredge. He found the camp empty. However, a carrion crow that flew out of the bushes caught his attention.
He then checked the area and found Fraser’s remains.

