Latest update December 11th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Voir Dire ongoing in trial of man accused of dismembering US-based trader

Dec 11, 2019 News 0

A Voir Dire is in its final stages in the trial of 29-year-old Imran Ramsaywack, who is accused of the March 2015 murder of US-based Guyanese

DEAD: Samantha Benjamin

MURDER ACCUSED: Imran Ramsaywack

trader, Samantha Benjamin, whose dismembered body was found along the Annandale, East Coast Demerara foreshore. The Voir Dire is being conducted to inquire into the admissibility of a caution statement Ramsaywack is alleged to have given to detectives.

It continues this morning, with closing addresses from State Prosecutor Abigail Gibbs and Ramsaywack’s lawyer, Ravindra Mohabir.

Ramsaywack also known as “Kevin Jones”, “Coolie Boy” or “Ramsa”, formerly of 7 Adelphi Village, East Canje, Berbice, was arrested for the murder of Benjamin who was killed in a house at Middle Walk, Buxton, East Coast Demerara on March 25, 2015. The woman’s body was dismembered and subsequently dumped into the Atlantic Ocean. Her remains were discovered the following morning.

More in this category

Sports

Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers School League

Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers School League

Dec 11, 2019

Saints get first points; Marian move to third as tourney concludes today The curtains will fall on the second annual Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers Schools Football League this afternoon at the Guyana...
Read More
Torginol Paints Inc. backs KMTC Boxing Day Meet

Torginol Paints Inc. backs KMTC Boxing Day Meet

Dec 11, 2019

Over $200,000 in cash prizes for this Saturday’s Pool tourney at Jerry’s Bar

Over $200,000 in cash prizes for this...

Dec 11, 2019

Showtime! Our World Champions in Mega-T20I in Mumbai

Showtime! Our World Champions in Mega-T20I in...

Dec 11, 2019

Rio Indoor Championship Sparta Boss confident of taking care of Gold is Money in semi final

Rio Indoor Championship Sparta Boss confident of...

Dec 11, 2019

BCB/Banks Beer two-day Tournament

BCB/Banks Beer two-day Tournament

Dec 11, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019