Voir Dire ongoing in trial of man accused of dismembering US-based trader

A Voir Dire is in its final stages in the trial of 29-year-old Imran Ramsaywack, who is accused of the March 2015 murder of US-based Guyanese

trader, Samantha Benjamin, whose dismembered body was found along the Annandale, East Coast Demerara foreshore. The Voir Dire is being conducted to inquire into the admissibility of a caution statement Ramsaywack is alleged to have given to detectives.

It continues this morning, with closing addresses from State Prosecutor Abigail Gibbs and Ramsaywack’s lawyer, Ravindra Mohabir.

Ramsaywack also known as “Kevin Jones”, “Coolie Boy” or “Ramsa”, formerly of 7 Adelphi Village, East Canje, Berbice, was arrested for the murder of Benjamin who was killed in a house at Middle Walk, Buxton, East Coast Demerara on March 25, 2015. The woman’s body was dismembered and subsequently dumped into the Atlantic Ocean. Her remains were discovered the following morning.