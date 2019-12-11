UG student allegedly attacked by mother who beat primary school teacher

Latest update December 11th, 2019 12:59 AM
A 25-year-old University of Guyana student is now sporting a gash to her forehead and bruises about her body after she was attacked last Friday by a woman who accused her of sleeping with her husband.
The student, who declined to comment on the affair but who confirmed the attack, was allegedly attacked by the same woman who assaulted a grade one teacher at Winfer Gardens Primary School.
The incident reportedly occurred at the husband’s office at the headquarters of the Guyana Defence Force.
According to information reaching Kaieteur News, the victim and the woman’s husband are classmates at the University.
It was reported that the two were meeting for a study session at the man’s office when the attacker allegedly stormed into the room and immediately began attacking the female University student. The husband who is a Major in the force was not in the office at the time.
While the woman rained blows, she kept accusing the student of sleeping with her husband; an accusation which the victim repeatedly denied.
The UG student tried defending herself from the visibly angry woman, but she could not avert the blows that descended on her. It was at this point that the woman, probably more enraged, grabbed a piece of glass in the office and slashed the victim’s forehead.
The student was taken to seek medical attention for the gash, which required five stitches, and bruises about her body including bite marks she sustained.
Thankfully, ranks overheard the commotion and rushed to rescue the wounded student. They were subsequently followed by the attacker’s husband.
According to reports, the woman was spotted on numerous occasions inquiring about the student, even following the now traumatized student while she made her way to campus.
A police report was later filed against the woman, and investigations are continuing.
If you follow football, you would know the name Gary Neville. He was one of the famous English names during his playing...
The national conversation at this time should be shifted. Too little attention is being paid to the ongoing rape of Guyana's...
By Sir Ronald Sanders There has always been tension between encouraging foreign investment and promoting local entrepreneurship....
