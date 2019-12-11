Latest update December 11th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

UG student allegedly attacked by mother who beat primary school teacher

Dec 11, 2019 News 0

A 25-year-old University of Guyana student is now sporting a gash to her forehead and bruises about her body after she was attacked last Friday by a woman who accused her of sleeping with her husband.
The student, who declined to comment on the affair but who confirmed the attack, was allegedly attacked by the same woman who assaulted a grade one teacher at Winfer Gardens Primary School.
The incident reportedly occurred at the husband’s office at the headquarters of the Guyana Defence Force.
According to information reaching Kaieteur News, the victim and the woman’s husband are classmates at the University.
It was reported that the two were meeting for a study session at the man’s office when the attacker allegedly stormed into the room and immediately began attacking the female University student. The husband who is a Major in the force was not in the office at the time.
While the woman rained blows, she kept accusing the student of sleeping with her husband; an accusation which the victim repeatedly denied.
The UG student tried defending herself from the visibly angry woman, but she could not avert the blows that descended on her. It was at this point that the woman, probably more enraged, grabbed a piece of glass in the office and slashed the victim’s forehead.
The student was taken to seek medical attention for the gash, which required five stitches, and bruises about her body including bite marks she sustained.
Thankfully, ranks overheard the commotion and rushed to rescue the wounded student. They were subsequently followed by the attacker’s husband.
According to reports, the woman was spotted on numerous occasions inquiring about the student, even following the now traumatized student while she made her way to campus.
A police report was later filed against the woman, and investigations are continuing.

More in this category

Sports

Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers School League

Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers School League

Dec 11, 2019

Saints get first points; Marian move to third as tourney concludes today The curtains will fall on the second annual Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers Schools Football League this afternoon at the Guyana...
Read More
Torginol Paints Inc. backs KMTC Boxing Day Meet

Torginol Paints Inc. backs KMTC Boxing Day Meet

Dec 11, 2019

Over $200,000 in cash prizes for this Saturday’s Pool tourney at Jerry’s Bar

Over $200,000 in cash prizes for this...

Dec 11, 2019

Showtime! Our World Champions in Mega-T20I in Mumbai

Showtime! Our World Champions in Mega-T20I in...

Dec 11, 2019

Rio Indoor Championship Sparta Boss confident of taking care of Gold is Money in semi final

Rio Indoor Championship Sparta Boss confident of...

Dec 11, 2019

BCB/Banks Beer two-day Tournament

BCB/Banks Beer two-day Tournament

Dec 11, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019