Torginol Paints Inc. backs KMTC Boxing Day Meet

The Kennard Memorial Turf Club (KMTC) has gained the backing of Torginol Paints Inc. for the staging of its annual Boxing Day Meet which is set for Bush Lot Farm, Corentyne. At a simple ceremony held at the entity’s Industrial Site location yesterday, Torginol Paints Inc. Office Manager, Ravi Brijnandan presented a cheque and a trophy to Chairman of the KMTC, Cecil Kennard.

This sponsorship will go towards the H and Lower event which covers a distance of seven furlongs and carries a top prize $250,000. The runner-up in this race will take home $125,000, third place $63,000 and fourth place $32,000.

Brijnandan indicated that Torginol Paints Inc. has always been a partner with KMTC Meets and they will continue to support the club. “This has gone back as far as I can remember, in fact, about five to six years ago the club took the initiative to recognise its long standing sponsors and I was there to receive an award on behalf of Torginol Paints Inc. This shows the long standing relationship that our company has with KMTC and our sponsorship for this event keeps increasing each year,” he added. He wished the club success in the upcoming meet and future events.

Kennard expressed gratitude to Torginol Paints Inc. which is a member of the Continental Group of Companies. He noted that this is their biggest Meet for the year and said that sponsorship is important for the successful hosting of any sporting event. Kennard stated that the club has spent $7m to renovate the track and fans can expect some exciting action.

Seven events have been carded for the day with the feature race being the Metro Million Mile which is open to all horses, with the winner taking home $1,000,000, runner up $500,000, third place $250,000 and fourth place $125,000.

Other events listed are L-Non Earner for a distance of five furs and carries a top prize of $130,000 and the runner-up $65,000. Two-year old Maiden for a distance of six furs and will see the champion pocketing $200,000 and the runner-up $100,000. L-Non Winner for a winning purse of $150,000 and second place $75,000; J and K Lower which will see the winner receiving $200,000 and the runner-up $100,000, and L-Open in which the winner will take home $170,000 and second place $85,000. Entries will be closed on December 16.

The races will be run under the rules of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority and no late entries will be accepted.