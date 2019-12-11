Latest update December 11th, 2019 12:59 AM

Teen dies after colliding with motorcar

A Melanie, East Coast Demerara (ECD) resident succumbed to his injuries yesterday morning at the Georgetown Public Hospital after his motorcycle collided with a car on the Non Pareil Public Road, East Coast Demerara last Monday.

The motorcycle that Sobers was riding at the time of the accident

Dead: Joel Sobers

Police have identified the victim as 20-year-old Joel Sobers of Lot 4 Melanie, ECD.
According to reports, around 16:30hrs on Monday, Sobers was travelling along the Southern side of the road on his motorcycle (CK 1683) while the car (PPP 1210) was proceeding east along the northern side. It is alleged that while the driver of the car was turning south across the public road, Sobers lost control of the motorcycle and collided with the car.
According to sources, the young man was flung several feet into the air and landed some distance away from the public road. He sustained severe injuries to his head and other parts of his body.
After the accident, Sobers was picked up in an unconscious state by public spirited citizens and taken to the city hospital where he was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit. He later died without regaining consciousness.
Sobers, who was described as a loving and caring individual leaves to mourn his mother and four siblings. His death has moved the road fatalities for 2019 to 117.

 

