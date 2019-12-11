Renovation of GECOM’s guard hut expected to cost over $4M

Latest update December 11th, 2019 12:59 AM
The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday opened 35 bids for nine major governmental projects.
Not among them, but still noteworthy, is one for the renovation of the ¬¬¬security guard hut at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM)’s head office at 41 High and Cowan Streets, Kingston. This project caught the attention of this publication considering the renovation is set to carry a hefty cost of approximately $4, 461, 159 – as noted in the engineer’s estimate.
Another significant plan included the ¬¬¬hiring of consultancy services for an Independent Administrator to prepare Guyana’s second Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) report for the fiscal year 2018.
The preparation of this second EITI report was initiated by the Ministry of Natural Resources, with the aim of bringing transparency to the country’s extractive industries. The report is also the global standard for good governance of oil, gas and mineral resources. In August 2017, Guyana submitted its application to the EITI International Secretariat, and on October 25, 2017, Guyana’s was officially accepted as an EITI-implementing country.
Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM)
The renovation of a security guard hut at Lot 41 High and Cowan Streets, Kingston
Construction of a lunch room at Lot 41 High and Cowan Streets, Kingston
The renovation of a boat house at Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara
Ministry of the Presidency – Department of Environment (MoTP- DoE)
Consultancy services for Independent Administrator to prepare Guyana’s second EITI report for the fiscal year of 2018.
Ministry of Business (retender)
Consultancy services to conduct Energy Audits of the manufacturing value added wood, fruits and vegetables sectors on the Industrial Estates
Ministry of Finance
Procurement of two new motor vehicles
Dependents’ Pension Fund
Electrical re-wiring to first floor
Ministry of Communities
Supply and installation of one new x-ray machine with computed radiology system
Ministry of Agriculture – Fisheries Department
Procurement of security services: Anna Regina Fish Culture Station at Satyadeow Sawh Aquaculture Station, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara
Dec 11, 2019Saints get first points; Marian move to third as tourney concludes today The curtains will fall on the second annual Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers Schools Football League this afternoon at the Guyana...
Dec 11, 2019
Dec 11, 2019
Dec 11, 2019
Dec 11, 2019
Dec 11, 2019
If you follow football, you would know the name Gary Neville. He was one of the famous English names during his playing... more
The national conversation at this time should be shifted. Too little attention is being paid to the ongoing rape of Guyana’s... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders There has always been tension between encouraging foreign investment and promoting local entrepreneurship.... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]