Renovation of GECOM’s guard hut expected to cost over $4M

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday opened 35 bids for nine major governmental projects.

Not among them, but still noteworthy, is one for the renovation of the ¬¬¬security guard hut at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM)’s head office at 41 High and Cowan Streets, Kingston. This project caught the attention of this publication considering the renovation is set to carry a hefty cost of approximately $4, 461, 159 – as noted in the engineer’s estimate.

Another significant plan included the ¬¬¬hiring of consultancy services for an Independent Administrator to prepare Guyana’s second Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) report for the fiscal year 2018.

The preparation of this second EITI report was initiated by the Ministry of Natural Resources, with the aim of bringing transparency to the country’s extractive industries. The report is also the global standard for good governance of oil, gas and mineral resources. In August 2017, Guyana submitted its application to the EITI International Secretariat, and on October 25, 2017, Guyana’s was officially accepted as an EITI-implementing country.

Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM)

The renovation of a security guard hut at Lot 41 High and Cowan Streets, Kingston

Construction of a lunch room at Lot 41 High and Cowan Streets, Kingston

The renovation of a boat house at Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara

Ministry of the Presidency – Department of Environment (MoTP- DoE)

Consultancy services for Independent Administrator to prepare Guyana’s second EITI report for the fiscal year of 2018.

Ministry of Business (retender)

Consultancy services to conduct Energy Audits of the manufacturing value added wood, fruits and vegetables sectors on the Industrial Estates

Ministry of Finance

Procurement of two new motor vehicles

Dependents’ Pension Fund

Electrical re-wiring to first floor

Ministry of Communities

Supply and installation of one new x-ray machine with computed radiology system

Ministry of Agriculture – Fisheries Department

Procurement of security services: Anna Regina Fish Culture Station at Satyadeow Sawh Aquaculture Station, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara