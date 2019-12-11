Over $200,000 in cash prizes for this Saturday’s Pool tourney at Jerry’s Bar

Grand Central Sports Bar has set this Saturday as the day for a big Pool tournament that will be hosted at the Jerry’s Bar in Grove, East Bank of Demerara from 18:00hrs. The tournament, being sponsored exclusively by Team Mohamed’s Racing will be see $220,000 in cash prizes being doled out to the top performers.

Males will pay $3000 to enter the tournament while all women will enter free with the chance of winning a top prize of $120,000 while the runner up will pocket $60,000 and third place will receive $40,000.

This is the last Pool tournament of the year that will be coordinated by Grand Central Sports Bar.