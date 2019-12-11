Latest update December 11th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Over $200,000 in cash prizes for this Saturday’s Pool tourney at Jerry’s Bar

Dec 11, 2019 Sports 0

Grand Central Sports Bar has set this Saturday as the day for a big Pool tournament that will be hosted at the Jerry’s Bar in Grove, East Bank of Demerara from 18:00hrs. The tournament, being sponsored exclusively by Team Mohamed’s Racing will be see $220,000 in cash prizes being doled out to the top performers.
Males will pay $3000 to enter the tournament while all women will enter free with the chance of winning a top prize of $120,000 while the runner up will pocket $60,000 and third place will receive $40,000.
This is the last Pool tournament of the year that will be coordinated by Grand Central Sports Bar.

More in this category

Sports

Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers School League

Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers School League

Dec 11, 2019

Saints get first points; Marian move to third as tourney concludes today The curtains will fall on the second annual Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers Schools Football League this afternoon at the Guyana...
Read More
Torginol Paints Inc. backs KMTC Boxing Day Meet

Torginol Paints Inc. backs KMTC Boxing Day Meet

Dec 11, 2019

Over $200,000 in cash prizes for this Saturday’s Pool tourney at Jerry’s Bar

Over $200,000 in cash prizes for this...

Dec 11, 2019

Showtime! Our World Champions in Mega-T20I in Mumbai

Showtime! Our World Champions in Mega-T20I in...

Dec 11, 2019

Rio Indoor Championship Sparta Boss confident of taking care of Gold is Money in semi final

Rio Indoor Championship Sparta Boss confident of...

Dec 11, 2019

BCB/Banks Beer two-day Tournament

BCB/Banks Beer two-day Tournament

Dec 11, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019