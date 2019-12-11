Man chopped while raiding friend’s duck pen

Latest update December 11th, 2019 12:59 AM
A ‘C’ Field Sophia resident is now a patient under guard at the Georgetown Public Hospital after he was reportedly chopped to the head by his drinking buddy – for raiding the man’s duck pen.
The alleged victim would usually go by his friend every Sunday where they would drink alcohol. However, last Sunday around 23:15hrs, the friend told the man to leave his yard and go home, because he was going inside to sleep; but this command was not complied with.
According to sources, about 30 minutes after leaving to take a nap, the friend heard a loud noise in his duck pen which is situated behind his house. He then decided to go and inspect, to find the source of the noise. He reportedly armed himself with a cutlass for his own protection.
Upon approaching the duck pen, the man saw a white light inside, so he reportedly waited at the door of the pen, ready to use his weapon on whoever was about to exit.
After waiting for a short period of time, an individual exited the pen carrying a rice bag slung across his shoulder and filled with ducks. It was then that the friend used the cutlass to deal the intruder a chop to the head, rendering him helpless.
When he realized that it was his drinking buddy, the man then called a taxi and rushed the injured man to the hospital where he remains a patient. The matter was reported to the Turkeyen Police Station where investigations are ongoing.
Speaking with Kaieteur News from his bed at the hospital, the injured man said that at the time he was wounded, he was drunk, and does not remember committing the act he is being accused of.
