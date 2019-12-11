Lima man accused of dumping coke, driving away from police, remanded

Latest update December 11th, 2019 12:59 AM
Police in Region No. 3 (Pomeroon-Supenaam) acting on information received on Monday, intercepted a motorcar at Charity, Essequibo Coast, about
13:20 hrs. However, seconds after, the vehicle sped away and the driver disposed of a bag through the front passenger side window.
Police said that the bag was retrieved and the ranks pursued and arrested the driver a short distance away.
On examination of the bag in his presence, the police found it to contain two parcels of cocaine which when weighed, amounted to 2.5 kilograms.
The suspect Dwayne Gildharie, 40, of Lima, Essequibo Coast, appeared yesterday at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking. He pleaded not guilty and was remanded to prison until January 7, 2020.
Dec 11, 2019Saints get first points; Marian move to third as tourney concludes today The curtains will fall on the second annual Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers Schools Football League this afternoon at the Guyana...
Dec 11, 2019
Dec 11, 2019
Dec 11, 2019
Dec 11, 2019
Dec 11, 2019
If you follow football, you would know the name Gary Neville. He was one of the famous English names during his playing... more
The national conversation at this time should be shifted. Too little attention is being paid to the ongoing rape of Guyana’s... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders There has always been tension between encouraging foreign investment and promoting local entrepreneurship.... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]