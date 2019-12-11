Lima man accused of dumping coke, driving away from police, remanded

Police in Region No. 3 (Pomeroon-Supenaam) acting on information received on Monday, intercepted a motorcar at Charity, Essequibo Coast, about

13:20 hrs. However, seconds after, the vehicle sped away and the driver disposed of a bag through the front passenger side window.

Police said that the bag was retrieved and the ranks pursued and arrested the driver a short distance away.

On examination of the bag in his presence, the police found it to contain two parcels of cocaine which when weighed, amounted to 2.5 kilograms.

The suspect Dwayne Gildharie, 40, of Lima, Essequibo Coast, appeared yesterday at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking. He pleaded not guilty and was remanded to prison until January 7, 2020.