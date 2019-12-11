Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers School League

Saints get first points; Marian move to third as tourney concludes today

The curtains will fall on the second annual Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers Schools Football League this afternoon at the Guyana Football Federation’s (GFF) National Training Center (NTC) at Providence with a ultimate league clash that will be a virtual final between points leaders Lodge Secondary and defending champions, Annandale Secondary.

Lodge, that finished just behind Annandale in the inaugural tourney have a two point advantage over the 2018 champions heading into today’s match that is scheduled to kickoff at 16:30hrs so only a loss would see them being usurped from the top of the points table.

What is certain is that positions one and two in the ten-team league has been secured by the front runners while Marian Academy’s 2-1 win over Charlestown Secondary yesterday puts them in third with 17 points.

However, if The Bishops’ High School, currently in fourth can get three points against the President’s College in today’s opening clash at 15:15hrs, they will finish ahead of Marian Academy on goal difference for third place.

On the score sheet for Marian Academy’s close win against Charlestown were Allister Phyll in the 16th minute and Randy Hamilton four minutes into the second half after Jason Getrouw had equalised for

Charlestown in the 18th minute of the clash.

It was a strong finish to the tournament for St. Stanislaus College as they needled Cummings Lodge in their final match yesterday courtesy of a poacher’s goal from Jodel Fernandes that was sneaked in following a rebound from a set piece.

Fernandes’ 17th minute strike eventually saw Saints picking up their first three points in the league under Coach Uzzi Yisrael after losing all eight of their previous matches. The Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers Schools’ Under-18 Football League is also supported by Ansa McAl Trading Ltd. (Calvin Chapman story and photos)