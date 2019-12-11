Guyana to update its National Trade Strategy

Professor Craig VanGrasstek of the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University recently visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to

discuss ongoing efforts to update Guyana’s National Trade Strategy.

The Ministry, in collaboration with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), aims to develop a strategy that takes into account current developments in the domestic economy as well as in the multilateral trading system.

By mid-2020, Professor VanGrasstek is expected to provide a broad trade strategy document that reflects Guyana’s national development vision. He assisted in the preparation of the current strategy, which was completed in 2003.