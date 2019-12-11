Latest update December 11th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana to update its National Trade Strategy

Dec 11, 2019 News 0

Professor Craig VanGrasstek of the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University recently visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to

Professor Craig VanGrasstek meets with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Karen Cummings

discuss ongoing efforts to update Guyana’s National Trade Strategy.
The Ministry, in collaboration with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), aims to develop a strategy that takes into account current developments in the domestic economy as well as in the multilateral trading system.
By mid-2020, Professor VanGrasstek is expected to provide a broad trade strategy document that reflects Guyana’s national development vision. He assisted in the preparation of the current strategy, which was completed in 2003.

 

More in this category

Sports

Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers School League

Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers School League

Dec 11, 2019

Saints get first points; Marian move to third as tourney concludes today The curtains will fall on the second annual Guyoil/Tradewind Tankers Schools Football League this afternoon at the Guyana...
Read More
Torginol Paints Inc. backs KMTC Boxing Day Meet

Torginol Paints Inc. backs KMTC Boxing Day Meet

Dec 11, 2019

Over $200,000 in cash prizes for this Saturday’s Pool tourney at Jerry’s Bar

Over $200,000 in cash prizes for this...

Dec 11, 2019

Showtime! Our World Champions in Mega-T20I in Mumbai

Showtime! Our World Champions in Mega-T20I in...

Dec 11, 2019

Rio Indoor Championship Sparta Boss confident of taking care of Gold is Money in semi final

Rio Indoor Championship Sparta Boss confident of...

Dec 11, 2019

BCB/Banks Beer two-day Tournament

BCB/Banks Beer two-day Tournament

Dec 11, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019