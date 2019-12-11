Guyana elected chair of Group of 77 at UN

Guyana has been elected chair of the Group of 77 (G77) at the United Nations.

The backing has also come from China, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday.

At its November plenary, the 134 member states of the group elected Guyana by acclamation without pre-conditions.

The country’s election follows a decision of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) earlier in 2019 to ensure that a regional candidate assumes chairmanship in 2020 of this largest negotiating group of developing countries in the United Nations.

“Consequently, for its accession, Guyana received the unequivocal support of CARICOM and the majority of countries in the Group, including from Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America.”

For Guyana’s part, during its Chairmanship, which coincides with the United Nations seventy-fifth anniversary and its national Republic jubilee, the country is committed to endeavour to strengthen multilateralism for the benefit of all developing countries, including by presiding over global sustainable development and climate change negotiations, and efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the Organization.

“Guyana’s election as G77 Chair has been hailed as a timely and fitting tribute to all Guyanese with recognition of the good standing and capacity of the country to effectively undertake responsibilities at the highest levels of the international community,” the ministry said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Karen Cummings, emphasized that “in keeping with its deep commitment to principled conduct and the rule of law, Guyana will discharge the important responsibilities of the Chairmanship of the G77 and China with integrity, faithfulness to the principles and objectives of the Charter of the United Nations.”

Furthermore, Dr. Cummings noted her country’s resolve to use the opportunity to further the interests of all developing countries.

The duties of the Chairmanship will be discharged with the support of a range of bilateral partners and international organizations.

Team members will be drawn from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, other Government Ministries and agencies and from the Guyanese diaspora.

Main activities of the group take place at United Nations Headquarters in New York, while G77 Chapters are based in Geneva, Nairobi, Paris, Rome and Vienna, and the closely allied Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four on International Monetary Affairs and Development (G24) in Washington DC.

The official ceremony for the handover of the G77 Chairmanship from the State of Palestine — which served in the capacity in 2019 — to the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, will be held on 15 January at United Nations Headquarters in New York.