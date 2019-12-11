Cutlass-wielding pensioner drowns in attempt to elude police

Latest update December 11th, 2019 12:59 AM
The body of 69-year-old Leon Williams of 133 Kwakwani Waterfront, was fished out of the Berbice River on Monday morning. The man reportedly drowned sometime between Sunday evening and Monday morning after jumping into the river with the aim of hiding from police officers.
According to reports, last Sunday, around 19:30hrs, police received a call about someone behaving in a disorderly manner in the community, and when they responded, they saw Williams, who appeared to be drunk and armed with a cutlass.
However, upon seeing the police officers, Williams ran and jumped into the river. He failed to resurface.
According to sources, a search party was immediately launched to locate the missing man, but he was nowhere to be found.
The following day the man’s body was seen floating in the river by residents who were on their way to work. The police were summoned to the scene and the body was removed from the river. He was then transported to the Kwakwani Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor who pronounced him dead.
