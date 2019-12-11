Bike thief chooses prison cell for Christmas

A 20-year-old electrician yesterday found himself behind bars after he admitted to robbing a police officer at gunpoint for his motorbike.

Levar Moore, of 59 Leopold Street Georgetown, was on trial in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Magistrate Annette Singh. When the matter was recalled yesterday he opted to change his not guilty plea.

This caused the charge to be re-read to him, so as to allow him to once more plead to the offence. It was alleged that on November 9, 2019, at Princes Street, Georgetown, Moore while being in company of others and armed with a gun, robbed Sherwin Thornhill of one motorbike valued at $270,000.

Following his plea, the accused was sentenced to 14 months’ imprisonment.

On the first occasion that the case was called, the court was told that on the day in question, the victim was parked in the vicinity of the Special Constabulary Headquarters talking with a female friend when Moore approached him.

Moore, who was armed with a gun, told Thornhill to hand over the motorbike. He then took same and made good his escape. However, later that day the defendant was apprehended with the motorbike in his possession, as he was riding around on it close to where the police had set up a roadblock.

He was stopped and asked to present his registration documents and when he failed to provide same, he was arrested and taken into custody. It was later learnt that the motorcycle belonged to Thornhill.