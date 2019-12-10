Welder jailed for threatening wife

Latest update December 10th, 2019 12:59 AM
A man was yesterday sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour and abusive language towards his reputed wife.
The man, 51-year-old Eshwardar Ramnauth, a welder of Triumph, East Coast Demerara, made his court appearance in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Courts before Magistrate Rushell Liverpool.
It is alleged that on December 7, 2019, at Triumph, East Coast Demerara, he used threatening behaviour and abusive language towards his reputed wife. He pleaded guilty to both charges.
Police Prosecutor Alexis David-Hosannah told the court that on the day in question, the defendant asked his reputed wife for a cigarette.
After the woman refused to hand over a cigarette, he became annoyed and armed himself with a cutlass and threatened to kill her. He then used a series of expletives towards her while accusing her of having another man.
The matter was reported and the defendant was arrested and charged.
After the facts of the charge were read to the court, the defendant begged the magistrate to have mercy on him. However, his reputed wife told the court that this is his regular behaviour whenever he consumes alcohol.
The woman also mentioned that she is tired of his behaviour. The defendant was then sentenced to six months’ imprisonment on both charges. It was ordered by the court that the two sentences are to be served concurrently.
