Skeletal remains found in Marudi mining pit

Miners in the Marudi mining area late Sunday evening discovered the skeletal remains of a male buried in a shallow grave.
According to the divisional commander, Keithon King, who confirmed the report, it would take ranks more than a day to travel to the area to retrieve the remains.
Further, he stated that when this is done, and the body has been taken to Lethem, the pathologist will conduct his test to determine the cause of death. DNA testing will be done after to ascertain the person’s identity.
A source close to the investigation disclosed that the body might be that of a Brazilian miner. According to them, this is highly possible.

