Prisoner busted with phone and ganja

Latest update December 10th, 2019 12:59 AM
A prisoner was yesterday found with 67 grams of suspected cannabis and a cellular phone at the Camp Street Prison.
Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels, said that the prisoner was transported from the Lusignan Holding Bay to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) earlier yesterday. After his medical appointment, he was taken to the Camp Street Prison to spend the night.
Upon entry, he was searched thoroughly by prison officers who found the cannabis and cellular phone in his possession.
When questioned, the prisoner told the officers that he had found the “ganja” and “phone” in a garbage bin while using a washroom at GPHC.
The matter is currently being investigated by the relevant authorities.
