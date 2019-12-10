Latest update December 10th, 2019 12:59 AM

Murder accused pleads guilty to rape, armed robbery charges

Murder accused, 24-year-old Travis Evans, pleaded guilty to rape and armed robbery charges yesterday at the High Court in Demerara. He is now awaiting sentencing which will be imposed by Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall on December 18.

Confessed Rapist and Murder Accused: Travis Evans

State Prosecutors Teriq Mohammed and Nafeeza Baig presented the October 30, 2010 charge against Evans which stated that at Georgetown, he engaged in sexual penetration of a woman without her consent and without reasonably believing that she consented.
According to the robbery indictment, on the same day, Evans and two other men, John Sampson and Alex Williams, while armed with a knife robbed a woman of $650,000 in cash. It was reported that the men were charged and remanded to prison in 2011. Evans pleaded guilty to both charges.

DEAD: Gregory Frank

DEAD: Ronsley Clarke

Evans, also known as “Short Boss” formerly of ‘C’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown, is on remand for the murder of 21-year-old Ronsley Clarke, a mason of Timehri, East Bank Demerara on August 2, 2018. Based on reports, Clarke was partying with his girlfriend at a shop in Sophia when he was shot and killed.
Evans is also on remand for the murder of 46-year-old Legal Clerk, Gregory ‘Wayne’ Frank, the man, who was discovered dead on August 3, 2018 at his Kuru Kururu, Linden Highway home.
His body was found in his living room, face down, with his arms folded under him and his face tilted to the right. The lower part of the body lay on the carpet while the man’s upper body was on a tiled area, with coagulated blood around the head.
Frank died as a result of asphyxiation due to compression injuries to the neck compounded by blunt trauma to the head, according to Government Pathologist Nehaul Singh.

 

