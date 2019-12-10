Marcus Bisram’s case further delayed after Magistrate reports sick.

The commencement of the shorter version of a preliminary inquiry (paper committal) scheduled to roll off yesterday, did not go as planned after Magistrate Alex Moore reported sick yesterday morning.

Marcus Bisram was set to make his third court appearance at the Springlands Magistrate Court before Moore at 11:00 hrs but due to the new development the case was pushed back to next Monday by Magistrate Peter Hugh after it was called at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court.

Defence Attorney Sanjeev Datadin was present while state Prosecutrix Stacy Gooding was not when the matter was called. Datadin speaking to members of the press outside the courtroom stated that there may be “delaying tactics” by the state since Gooding was not present.

While Bisram did not make an appearance at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court, he will return to the Springlands Court on December 16.

Bisram was charged and remanded for counselling, procuring and commanding Harri Paul Parsram, Radesh Motie, Niran Yacoob, Diodath Datt and Orlando Dickie to murder Faiyaz Narinedatt between October 31, 2016 and November 1, 2016.

The charge came a day after he was successfully extradited to Guyana where he made his first court appearance on local shores at the Whim Magistrate Court.

On his second appearance at the said court, Magistrate Moore indicated that he will be proceeding with the matter by way of a paper committal.

He had ordered that Gooding present all statements yesterday. Moore had also mentioned that a site visit by him could possibly take place along with cross-examination of one witness.