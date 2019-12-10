Lands & Surveys Commission plans US$18M countrywide remapping after five decades

The Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission (GL&SC) has embarked on an US$18M countrywide remap of the country after more than five decades.

Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Mr. Trevor Benn, explained that after receiving a number of proposals, through the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), the contract was awarded to North West Geomatics Ltd at the cost of US$18M.

This Canadian company, involved in providing professional land, water, and aerial surveying services, bid the lowest price when compared to the initial estimated US$75M cost.

According to Benn, “Using the latest LIDAR Technology to capture relevant data, this remapping exercise will provide the platform for updating a national topographic dataset that will support critical government and private sector needs.”

The exercise is expected to be conducted in phases due to the high cost associated. The first phase valued at US$1.1M, is set to commence with Region One (Barima/Waini) and parts of Region Four (Demerara/Mahaica).

Benn highlighted that drones will be employed for the first time to aid in conducting special types of mapping. The drones are expected to be obtained from the Sustainable Land Development and Management Project with the implementation and support of the Food and Agriculture Organisation on the behalf of the Commission.

According to him, the specification for the drone was provided and the procurement process has begun.

Benn indicated that the Consultancy firm arrived in Guyana “three Fridays ago”. However, a laptop belonging to the Consultancy firm was “removed from the aircraft without their consent” which delayed the works.

Additionally, Land Information and Mapping Manager, Naseem Nasir, emphasised the vital role that the exercise is expected to play in both the public and private sectors as it relates to accessing data.