Land Commission sacks three employees over corruption

The Guyana Lands and Survey Commission (GLSC) has terminated the services of three employees over instances of corruption.

Speaking yesterday at the Commission’s year-end press conference at D’Urban Backlands, Human Resources and Administration Manager, Shonda James-Williams, said that three individuals were terminated as a result of entering into illegal agreements with clients.

According to her, the cases of corruption ranged from employees collecting monies in exchange for land issuance, inflating bills and collecting advances to conduct land surveys. These issues were highlighted following audits into the Commission as well as through complaints by clients.

Williams said, “When those cases came to us as a Commission, we acted in relation to our policy.”

She further stated that the matters were not turned over to the police because the clients involved refused to pursue the issue but opted to make private arrangements with the implicated employees for reimbursements where necessary.

In June, Commissioner of GLSC called in the police to conduct a formal investigation into the acquisition of several documents noted to be property of the Commission, which were in the possession of Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo.

The Commissioner yesterday indicated that thus far, they have not received a report from the police.

Additionally, Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, Trevor Benn, advised persons to refrain from speaking to employees outside of the ambit of the Commission as well as directly providing monies to employees for any services.

He highlighted that the Commission has since installed cameras at its cashier booths and is working towards a “Development and implementation of an Electronic Document Management System (EDMS) to manage correspondences received by the Commission.”