High Court trial for hotel owner, alleged hitman

Yesterday, following the completion of the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) for Mark Grimmond and Chatterpaul Singh, who were charged six months ago for conspiracy to commit murder, the two men were committed to the High Court for trial.

During yesterday’s proceedings which were conducted before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts the men learnt that a prima facie case was made out against them.

Grimmond and Singh were asked if they had anything to say in relation to the prima facie case and if they will be calling any witnesses. However, both men responded, “I am innocent”. They told the court that they do not have any witnesses to call in their defence at that time.

Standing from the prisoner’s dock, the men learnt from the magistrate that the court is of the opinion that sufficient evidence was made out against them for a case and as such, they were committed to stand trial at the High Court for the offence.

They were both granted bail in the sum of $500,000 as they await their trial at the next available sitting of the Demerara Assizes.

A condition of the bail is that the men are not to go within 50 feet of the victim pending the outcome of their trial.

Grimmond and Singh were not required to plead to the indictable charge, which stated that between April 1, 2018 and June 7, 2019, at Georgetown, Grimmond and Singh conspired with each other and persons unknown to murder Dwayne Grant, a businessman from Lethem.

According to the facts of the charge, Grant received certain information that the men were plotting to kill him and he reported it to the police. The police ranks acting on the report went to a hotel where they made contact with Singh.

Singh was arrested and at that point in time, he was reportedly found with a firearm. In a detailed conversation with the police, Singh admitted that he was contracted by Grimmond to kill Grant.

Grimmond was subsequently arrested and the allegation of conspiracy to commit murder was put to him.