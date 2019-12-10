GPL issues 2020 action plan − to address 47MW generation shortfall

− Min. Patterson to submit plan to Cabinet for guidance

The Guyana Power and Light Incorporated has submitted an action plan to Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, that aims to acquire 47megawatts of power to address its present generation shortfall.

This was announced by Minister Patterson on the Department of Public Infrastructure’s One on One programme yesterday. He said the utility company issued the proposal after a six-hour meeting on December 6, last.

According to the plan, GPL hopes to produce an additional 28 megawatts of electricity by mid-2020 and a further 19 megawatts by the end of that year. Minister Patterson explained he had engaged with the Minister of Finance Winston Jordan on GPL’s proposal.

It was further stated that the proposal will be presented next week to the Cabinet for guidance.

At present, the generation power at GPL stands at 142 megawatts with peak demand at 124.6 megawatts. This allows for a 17.4-megawatt reserve, which falls below the internationally required standard of 20 percent of power generation.

Because of the low reserve capacity, power disruptions due to maintenance of generators may occur. Hence, the need to increase generational shortfall is critical.

As part of the long-term plans for GPL, Minister Patterson committed to transitioning the company’s grid to be powered by 100 percent natural gas. In off-grid areas, the Government intends to continue power communities by renewable energy sources.