Fires mek Guyana look like hell

Dem boys now know why people does seh dat Guyana is hell. Uncle Freddie more than anybody else does cuss dis country but he not going nowhere else to live.

De Fire Chief give an interview and by de time de reporter come out, she was convinced dat Guyana was hell. It had fire all round. Imagine a li’l country like dis country had more than 700 fires dis year alone. Of course, de Fire Chief seh dat nuff of these was grass fires but plenty destroy houses.

In de last week is about six houses destroyed by fire—three of dem alone in Bent Street. Dem boys wake up yesterday morning to anodda fire, dis one at Cummings Lodge. De Bent Street fire start when somebody lef a kero stove alight. It had to ketch pon something.

De one yesterday start when some diya pon an altar ketch pon something. Dem boys seh whoever was praying wasn’t doing de right thing. And de Man above don’t like when people mocking him.

But when dem boys hear bout more than 700 fires right away dem think about hell and dem seh more than half of Guyana burn down. And wid oil coming people can imagine dem would have even more fires because is only cooking oil does tek long to ketch and it don’t burn fast like kero or gasoline.

Dem boys hear de oil company done put a clamp pon anybody who want to check how much oil coming up. Whoever want to check must give de oil company 72 hours notice. Dat is like wha dem police does give a criminal. You got to stay in jail fuh 72 hours.

When dem boys hear dat fuh de first time dem think about a man who got plenty some sweet woman. Any one of dem who want to visit must give 72 hours notice. Dat is enough time to allow de man to clear any evidence of a previous visit.

Perhaps Exxon want to clear all evidence of whatever it doing before anybody from outside could check.

Talk half and watch dem fires