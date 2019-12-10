Eastville Nursery brings Christmas joy to seniors

Children of Eastville Nursery School at Annandale, East Coast Demerara took time out to distribute hampers to some 80 seniors from the community of Buxton recently.

Despite inclement weather, the children aided by teachers and parents, undertook their annual charitable project. It was spearheaded by headmistress of the school, Ms. Ronda Isaacs.

Since assuming the role of headmistress of the school in 2017, Isaacs said that she has sought with the support and assistance of parents and teachers to instill the importance of assisting those less fortunate.

“We have been teaching our children, through this project, that caring is sharing, and it’s very important to give. Since the commencement of this project, the response has been heartening as the parents have been very supportive and they understand that teaching their children to give is worthwhile and very important,” she said.

The headmistress said that this year, they sought to provide hampers to some 80 seniors who would visit the Buxton Post Office to uplift their pension.

“When we thought about this year’s project, we wanted to be very impactful and decided that with a number of seniors turning out to receive their pension, it was an ideal moment to provide the hamper to them,” she said.

“We are cognizant that we must continue to recognise our seniors as they would have made meaningful contributions in their respective ways to our society, so as the Christmas season dawns upon us, we must continue to realise that giving is sharing and therefore our seniors will continue to be respected and admired by our children,” she stressed.

The hampers presented to the seniors contained rice, sugar, flour and other food items and Isaacs said that while she is cognizant that the seniors do have their pensions and may have family members who would endeavour to enhance their lives for the season.

“We are aware that several of them do not have the opportunity of garnering support from family or friends. We also are cognizant that several of these persons do not have anyone to assist them and therefore we seek to reach out to those who are less fortunate as our children are taught the art of reaching out to others,” she said.

Isaacs said that the project could not have been possible had it not been for the timely donation of several persons within the society who sought to collaborate with them in making it possible. In expressing gratitude, the head teacher said that the school, through its social partners, has committed to continuing this initiative next year.

Those who support the initiative included Mr. John Barrat, Mr. Alan Jordan, Ms. Yvette Herod and Toucan 2, Multipurpose Club, Mr. Chrisin Cato, Mr. Ayeni Hatton along with the parents and teachers.