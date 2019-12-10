City struggles to manage Bourda Market garbage after axing contractor

The City‘s Solid Waste Department is yet to devise a plan to effectively deal with the garbage situation at Bourda Market.

The Bourda Market solid waste situation was listed for discussion on the agenda of the statutory meeting of the Mayor and Councillors of Georgetown, which was held at City Hall yesterday.

Councillors spoke of need for a plan that will help guide the council on the finances and resources, which will aid in keeping Bourda and its environs clean.

Kaieteur News understands that the Solid Waste Department has been struggling to come up with a plan to manage the garbage after the Council announced last June that, “a majority decision was made to cancel the contractual arrangement with Dartmouth Skip Rental which was placed at Bourda Market.”

Darmouth Skip Rental was paid $2M weekly to remove garbage from Bourda Market. The decision to terminate the contract was finalised at a Statutory Meeting. The decision was taken after City Treasurer (ag) John Douglas, had noted that “for the year 2019, the Council had already expended $101 million in this regard.”

He told the Council the City Treasurer said the Council’s treasury can no longer afford this expense.

At that time, Georgetown’s Mayor, Ubraj Narine, suggested that the Council take over the responsibility of removing waste from the market.

The Mayor noted, “There should be coordinated efforts by the employees of the Solid Waste, City Engineer and Markets Departments.”

As such, Councillors renewed their call for a plan to guide the expenditure on the Bourda Market.