Briton John wins top prize in senior division at GCN awards ceremony

Briton John of United Cycle Club was voted the top cyclist in the senior category for 2019 when the Guyana Cycling News held its annual awards ceremony on Saturday night last at St. Stanislaus College.

John also won the Most Improved cyclist award, but was not on hand to collect his prizes. Michael Anthony of Linden Bauxite took the runner up spot, while Jamaul John of Cocos placed third in that category.

Sherwin Sampson of Team Alanis won the top prize in the Juvenile division ahead of Jonathan Ramsuchit of Trojan and Mario Washington of Flying Ace in that order.

Ian Jackson of Flying Stars took the best cyclist award in the Masters U45 class; Kennard Lovell also of Flying Stars took the second prize and Andy Spencer of Team Evolution grabbed the third place accolade.

Junior Niles of Team Cocos dominated the Masters Under-45 division, while Paul Choweenam of Alanis was voted second best rider in this category and Alex Mendes of Roriama took the third place trophy.

Denise Jeffrey from Team Evolution was the lone recipient in the female category, while Ajay Gopilall of Trojan and Ralph Seenarine of Flying Ace placed first and second respectively in the Junior class.

Jamual John registered nine victories, the most for the season while bonus cash prizes were given to Walter Grant Stuart, Andrew Hicks, Marcus Kilier, Deeraj Garbarran and Christopher Griffith.

President of the Guyana Cycling Federation Linden Dowridge lauded the organizers and said he is hoping that the new season will be more fruitful for the sport. He expressed gratitude to the sponsors and said he is looking forward to their continued support.

Head of the independent body, the Guyana Cycling News, Balram Singh, was elated that his input has helped to further develop the sport. Guyana Cycling News started in 2011.