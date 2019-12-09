Survivors of horrific Nismes crash face long road to recovery

-passengers claim bus driver ignored pleas to slow down

Kendra Isaacs constantly cries out from pains in her lower abdomen, although she sustained no broken limbs.

The lower half of the woman’s body is lacerated and discolored.

She can barely speak above a whisper, and the horror of what she endured is etched on her face. Like several others, 32-year-old Ms. Washington of Lot 5 Church Street, StanleyTown West Bank Demerara (WBD) was a passenger in the route 31 minibus which slammed into a car on November 30 at Nismes, West Bank Demerara.

Four people, including a schoolgirl, died in that crash. Several others were injured.

Although she will be spending the Christmas and perhaps longer, in a hospital bed, Kendra Washington can consider herself among the lucky ones.

Washington was seated behind the driver, and she alleged that he was travelling at a fast rate.

She alleged that minutes before the bus ploughed into the car, she and some other passengers were begging him to slow down but he ignored them.

But as he headed past the filling station at Nismes, they heard him scream. Then they crashed.

Washington’s mother told Kaieteur News that she fears that her daughter may never quite recover from her ordeal.

Nevertheless, she is thankful that her daughter survived.

Also at the hospital is 40-year-old Shawn Thomas of South Ruimveldt Park, Georgetown.

The father of four was returning home from work when the bus crashed.

“I can’t wait to be discharged from this place, I want to be with my kids, Christmas is right around the corner and with the season in the air, home is the best place to be.”

But that does not appear likely.

His body is badly bruised, and he complained of intense chest pains.

Nearby, his wife wept as she wished him a speedy recovery.

Then there is 22-year-old Mark Allen of Canal Number One Polder, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Although none of his limbs appear to be broken, Mark is in constant agony from injuries to his back and stomach,

He was on his way to meet some friends when misfortune struck.

Also in the bus was 19-year-old Lashonda James. The teen from Lot 11 Nismes Public Road, WBD, was on her way to lessons. Instead, she ended up in hospital with a broken left leg and fractured shoulder.

A source form the hospital stated that it is unclear when the patients will be discharged.

Treated and discharged are 45-year-old Ganesh Seepersaud and 52-year-old Ramkumar Budhram.

Both men were passengers in the car that was involved in the accident.

But Budhram is still in pain after his near-brush with death.

“I glad I deh home because I feel much better when I am around my family. I’m still feeling pain but me coming around, slow but sure.”

His wife, Ms. Budhram, says that her husband did carpentry.

However, she fears he may not be able to return to his trade because his injured back keeps him in constant pain. There is also emotional trauma.

“Even at night he can’t sleep because he does wake up crying…all of them in the car are friends and the driver what dead he [Budhram] know he too, so it really hard on him.”

Ganesh Seepersaud, who was also discharged, said he escaped with minor injuries.

Also discharged is minibus conductor, Hensley Alleyne.