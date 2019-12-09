Latest update December 9th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Success Masters beat Ogle Masters to take Regal Stationery & Computer Centre trophy

Dec 09, 2019 Sports 0

Led by a fine half century from Hackim Majeed, Success Masters defeated Ogle Masters by 31 runs yesterday to take the Regal Stationery and Computer Centre trophy.
The right-handed Majeed struck one four and five sixes in his unbeaten 54 as Success Masters posted a challenging 137-4 from their allocation of 15 overs after they were inserted in hazy conditions at the Ogle Community Centre ground.
Majeed added 106 for the second wicket with Seekumar Budhram to steady the innings after they lost an early wicket.
Budhram struck five sixes in scoring 46 while Mustapha Azeemullah chipped in with 15 not out which included one six.
Khemchand Dindyal took 1-15 and Khalid Haslim 1-20.
Dindyal and Azeemul Haniff put on 80 for the opening stand to give Ogle Masters a solid start before Haniff was sent back by Budhram for 29. David Harper was smartly stumped by Rafman Intakab Karmatalli for 12 which turned the match in Success Masters favour. Dindyal remained unbeaten on 60 with four sixes as Ogle Masters ended on 106-3.
Budhram took 1-20 and Azeemullah 1-23.
Majeed was named man-of-the-match.
President of Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc Ian John congratulated both teams for braving the weather and lauded the sponsors. “It was nice to see that Success Mrasters, a team that performed creditably throughout the year, winning a title which will boost their confidence a whole lot for the new season.

More in this category

Sports

Goodwill Basketball three-match series… Guyana beat Grenada 97-75 in match 2

Goodwill Basketball three-match series… Guyana beat Grenada...

Dec 09, 2019

Calvin Chapman story and photos Reigning Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) champions, Guyana, maintained their dominance over the island republic of Grenada on Saturday night to go two up and...
Read More
GuyanaNRA 2019 Pistol Championships… Melville is overall winner; Ramlakan wins .22; Hopkinson takes Practical Pistol title

GuyanaNRA 2019 Pistol Championships…...

Dec 09, 2019

GFF-Always Championship Cup 2019… Fruta Conquerors trounce Lady Panthers; Santos wins via walk over route from Police

GFF-Always Championship Cup 2019… Fruta...

Dec 09, 2019

Desperate measures being taken by UDFA to have GT Beer year end football – Non-traditional sponsors appearing on the scene as Banks contemplate their input

Desperate measures being taken by UDFA to have GT...

Dec 09, 2019

Guyoil/Tradewind tankers football league… Lodge Secondary one step closer to title

Guyoil/Tradewind tankers football league…...

Dec 09, 2019

Night three Cbean Boxing C/Ships in Trinidad… More frustration for Guyanese although Alesha Jackman wins Gold

Night three Cbean Boxing C/Ships in...

Dec 09, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019