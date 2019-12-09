Success Masters beat Ogle Masters to take Regal Stationery & Computer Centre trophy

Led by a fine half century from Hackim Majeed, Success Masters defeated Ogle Masters by 31 runs yesterday to take the Regal Stationery and Computer Centre trophy.

The right-handed Majeed struck one four and five sixes in his unbeaten 54 as Success Masters posted a challenging 137-4 from their allocation of 15 overs after they were inserted in hazy conditions at the Ogle Community Centre ground.

Majeed added 106 for the second wicket with Seekumar Budhram to steady the innings after they lost an early wicket.

Budhram struck five sixes in scoring 46 while Mustapha Azeemullah chipped in with 15 not out which included one six.

Khemchand Dindyal took 1-15 and Khalid Haslim 1-20.

Dindyal and Azeemul Haniff put on 80 for the opening stand to give Ogle Masters a solid start before Haniff was sent back by Budhram for 29. David Harper was smartly stumped by Rafman Intakab Karmatalli for 12 which turned the match in Success Masters favour. Dindyal remained unbeaten on 60 with four sixes as Ogle Masters ended on 106-3.

Budhram took 1-20 and Azeemullah 1-23.

Majeed was named man-of-the-match.

President of Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc Ian John congratulated both teams for braving the weather and lauded the sponsors. “It was nice to see that Success Mrasters, a team that performed creditably throughout the year, winning a title which will boost their confidence a whole lot for the new season.