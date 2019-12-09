Sparta, Gold is Money survive scares to advance to semis – join Bent Street, Rio All Stars

Latest update December 9th, 2019 12:59 AM
Both Sparta Boss and Gold is Money, two of the heavyweights in the shorter format, survived bruising encounters to advance to the semi-finals of the inaugural Rio Indoor Tournament which continued on Saturday night, at the National Gymnasium.
According to an official release from the coordinators, “The quarterfinal matches did not disappoint as the large crowd which descended on the venue, were treated to thrilling action. The four remaining teams are the best in the event and the semi-finals are expected to be an exhilarating affair. Traditional sides Sparta Boss, Gold is Money and Bent Street are once again in the final four, while Rio All-Stars, the new kids on the block, have officially earned the status of heavyweights following their clinical performance over a perennial contender.”
Playing in front of what was undoubtedly the biggest turnout to date, Sparta Boss had to come from behind in their clash against a determined BV unit to make the last four.
It took a brace from talisman Deon Alfred to secure victory, while the experienced Eusi Phillips also supported with a double in the win. On target for BV were Omari Glasgow and Jemar Harrigon.
In the game that followed, Gold is Money edged Leopold Street 3-2 to set up a mouthwatering clash against nemesis Sparta Boss for a final berth on Saturday. The lanky striker Solomon Austin fired in a brace, while another impressive young player, Keifer Brandt, added the other.
Tyrese Ford and Omallo Williams were the players on target for Leopold Street. The most impressive performance from the night came from Rio All Stars that inflicted a 6-1 crushing on Future Stars to install themselves as legitimate contenders for the title.
Former national player Job Caesar was in irresistible form, hammering in a treble to lead the charge to victory. Jermin Junor, Kelsey Benjamin and Andrew Murray Jnr added solitary strikes to complete their tally. Daniel Ross was the lone marksman for Future Stars.
In the final quarter-final matchup, Bent Street, a team loaded with national players, silenced the highly touted Back Circle with a comfortable 3-1 triumph. Captain Daniel Wilson, Pernell Schultz and Clive Nobrega each netted one apiece, while Stephon McLean made the lone response for Back Circle.
The semi-final matchups will see Sparta Boss and Gold is Money square off in the feature semi-final, while Rio All Stars go head to head with Bent Street in what are blockbuster affairs.
Up for grabs is $1million for the winning team, while second, third and fourth place finishers will receive $400,000, $200,000 and $100,000 respectively along with trophies. The semi-finals and final will be played on the same night.
Complete Results
Game-1
Sparta Boss-4 vs BV-2
Sparta Scorers
Eusi Phillips-9th and 32nd
Deon Alfred-28th and 36th
BV Scorers
Omari Glasgow-13th
Jemar Harrigon-27th
Game-2
Leopold St-2 vs Gold is Money-3
Gold is Money Scorers
Solomon Austin-35th and 37th
Kiefer Brandt-17th
Leopold Scorers
Tyrese Forde-19th
Omallo Williams-33rd
Game-3
Rio All-Stars-6 vs Future Stars-1
Rio Scorers
Job Caesar-7th, 13th and 27th
Jermin Junior-25th
Kelsey Benjamin-28th
Andrew Murray-29th
Future Scorer
Daniel Ross-26th
Game-4
Back Circle-1 vs Bent Street-3
Bent Street Scorers
Daniel Wilson-5th
Pernell Schultz-12th
Clive Nobrega-25th
Back Circle Scorer
Stephon McLean-20th
