Night three Cbean Boxing C/Ships in Trinidad… More frustration for Guyanese although Alesha Jackman wins Gold

This may very well be Guyanas worst sojourn at any Caribbean Boxing Championship as results in and outside of the Ring seems to be rapidly plummeting for the Defending Champions at the 2019 Caribbean Boxing Championships at the National Cycling Velodrome in Couva.

At a time when lack of funding almost prevented Guyana from defending their CBC title they have now lost their protest and the protest fee of US$1,000 when results of the protest of Richard Howards loss against Trinidadian Hosein Nyrell favoured the Trini. The Howard, Nyrell fight was reviewed on Friday evening.

“We protested that fight as it was the most blatant robbery ever seen. I had to lodge US$1,000 in order for the protest to proceed. We lost the protest and the money and our hopes of a successful title defence is now gone,” informed a frustrated Steve Ninvalle, President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA).

The results were not any better in the Ring on Saturday night when super heavyweight Kevin Hunte, who knocked out Grenadian Andy Andall in the first round on the opening night to advance to semi-finals, was stopped in the first round by Trinidadian Nigel Paul.

However, in the other fight involving a Guyanese pugilist, Alesha Jackman enhanced her growing reputation as one of best teenage female Boxer in the Caribbean by winning Guyanas first Gold Medal in her first ever overseas trip.

The Guyanese lass won a unanimous decision over Britney McFarlane of Jamaica in a tough and competitive fight.

Jackman had made an auspicious debut at the CBC when she defeated Trinidad &Tobagos Sharika Elias in the Youth Womens Novices 64kg division.

And on Saturday night, fighting out of the Blue corner, the Albouystown Warrior fought from a southpaw stand but the Jamaican was the aggressor for the first minute of the bout and kept coming forward.

But Jackman danced out of range and followed up a pawing right jab with a hard left hook to the head of her opponent as the pair traded punches in the first stanza.

A flurry of left/right combinations caught the Jamaicans attention and the bell sounded as the fighters tied up each other.

Watched by a small but raucous turnout, the last round began with the Jamaican rushing forward and firing the first blows but the talented Guyanese retaliated with some body digs and combinations to the head.

Britney caught Alesha with a good one, two to mid-section and the Guyanese was cautioned for holding.

The boxers continued to punch and counter punch but Alesha caught Britney with an overhand left and an upper cut to body.

Fighting at close range they both began to tire and employed the clinching tactics on the ropes.

Both boxers missed some big shots but when the punches hit their target it was the Guyanese who got the better of the exchanges.

The curtains were scheduled to come down last night with Caribbean Bantamweight Champion Keevin Allicock, recently back from the Pam Am Games in Peru, Abiola Jackman, the older sibling of Alesha, Jullius Kesney, Dennis Thomas and Mark Crawford being the Guyanese Boxers expected to be in action on the final night.

Meanwhile, in news coming in late yesterday, Abiola Jackman joined her sister Alesha as the golden girls for Guyana. Abiola defeated Kinesha Clarke of Trinidad by first round knockout (KO) last night in the women’s novice welterweight division to claim the gold medal for Guyana. (Sean Devers)