Motorcyclist dies after crashing into car on Ituni trail

Latest update December 9th, 2019 12:59 AM
A motorcyclist of Goat Farm, Ituni, Region Ten, was killed on Saturday evening after he rode in the path of a car that was traveling in the opposite direction.
The incident happened on Ituni trail, Region Ten around 19:00hrs. Godfrey Willis, the motorcyclist, was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Ituni Health Centre.
According to reports, Willis was riding his motorcycle CG 8386 without any headlights at the time of the accident, when he rode in the path of a car, PPP 651, which was driven by Wallace Jones, 47, a mechanic of Kwakwani Park, Berbice River, Upper Demerara River.
He sustained severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the health centre.
